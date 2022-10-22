OPPO carnival celebrates 2nd anniversary of OPPO Service Day

In order to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of OPPO Service Day and express gratitude for the support and companionship of users, OPPO is holding a 2-month carnival from 1 October to 30 November 2022. During this event, users can enjoy 3 kinds of services - with discounts of up to 50% for mainboard replacement, up to 15% for screen replacement, and up to 30% discount for back cover.

Moving back to 10 October, OPPO Service Day was initially launched in 8 countries/regions. After that, OPPO held a Super Service Day special event last June and officially extended its Service Day from 1 day to 3 days, that is, on the 10-12th of each month. And 10 October 2022, marked the 2nd anniversary of OPPO Service Day, which represents a new milestone to it. So far, OPPO users can enjoy 8 major exclusive benefits on Service Day at more than 900 service centers in 24 countries/regions all over the world.