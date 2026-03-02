Xiaomi launches nationwide 'Eid with Xiaomi' campaign with Singapore trips, cashback and sure shot gifts

Continuing its annual tradition of celebrating Eid with its customers, Bangladesh’s No. 1 mobile handset brand Xiaomi has unveiled its Mega festive campaign, “Eid With Xiaomi,” under the vibrant tagline “Eid Anondo Vorpur, Xiaomi Kine Singapore.”

The campaign aims to make this year’s Eid celebrations more joyful and memorable for Xiaomi fans across the country, reports a press release.

To mark the upcoming Eid, Xiaomi is offering assured gifts, attractive cashback, and exciting mega prizes on the purchase of selected Xiaomi smartphones and tablets.