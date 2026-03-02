Xiaomi launches nationwide 'Eid with Xiaomi' campaign with Singapore trips, cashback and sure shot gifts
Continuing its annual tradition of celebrating Eid with its customers, Bangladesh’s No. 1 mobile handset brand Xiaomi has unveiled its Mega festive campaign, “Eid With Xiaomi,” under the vibrant tagline “Eid Anondo Vorpur, Xiaomi Kine Singapore.”
The campaign aims to make this year’s Eid celebrations more joyful and memorable for Xiaomi fans across the country, reports a press release.
To mark the upcoming Eid, Xiaomi is offering assured gifts, attractive cashback, and exciting mega prizes on the purchase of selected Xiaomi smartphones and tablets.
As part of the campaign, customers will have the opportunity to win international trips to Singapore or Thailand, along with premium lifestyle products, adding a new level of excitement to Eid shopping this year.
Under the campaign, customers purchasing selected models will enjoy guaranteed gifts. Buyers of the REDMI Note 15 Pro+ 5G will receive a premium travel bag along with a Xiaomi smartwatch, while customers purchasing the REDMI Note 15 5G will enjoy a guaranteed cashback of Tk 2,000.
Customers purchasing the REDMI 15, Redmi 15C, or Redmi A5 will receive a premium travel bag. Additionally, those opting for the Redmi Pad 2 or Redmi Pad 2 Pro will also receive a premium travel bag as a guaranteed gift—adding extra value to their Eid purchases.
Beyond the assured rewards, customers will also stand a chance to win mega prizes, including trips to Singapore or Thailand, Xiaomi 65-inch TV, Xiaomi Air Purifier, or Xiaomi Air Fryer, further amplifying the festive excitement.
Commenting on the campaign, Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager of Xiaomi Bangladesh, said, “Eid is about being together and sharing happiness with our family and friends. With our ‘Eid with Xiaomi’ campaign, we want to add a little more joy to those special moments. This is our way of thanking our Xiaomi fans and celebrating Eid with them.”
To avail of the offer, customers need to purchase the specified smartphone or tablet and collect the retail code from the seller. They must then type EWM <space> IMEI No <space> Retail Code and send an SMS to 26969 to receive their guaranteed gift and become eligible for the mega prize draw.