Digital Hospital provides over Tk 100 million in health cashback for patients

Ms. Rahima (pseudonym) had conceived at the end of 2020 and both her and her husband became a bit worried as consulting doctors in person during the pandemic was quite risky. That is when she bought the Ami Gold package and after having the baby had applied for the Free Health Cashback for her maternity expenditure. Soon after that, she received Tk. 15,000 as cashback.

She says, ‘Receiving this support for my medical expenses from Digital Hospital has helped me a lot specially during this difficult time of the pandemic. I am very grateful to have found Digital hospital beside me, giving me strength and courage. I will advise all my relatives and friends to subscribe to Digital Hospital packages as well.”

Andrew Smith, CCO of Digital Hospital says, “Every year millions of families in Bangladesh are pushed into poverty by the costs of healthcare treatment for a loved one. Universal health coverage has never been more urgent and important. No one should have to choose between accessing treatment for those they love, and family poverty. Digital Hospital have distributed over Tk. 100 million (Tk. 10 crore) in healthcare support to our members in need, leveraging mobile technology for fast, secure payments. Together with our partners we can make healthcare in Bangladesh more accessible and affordable.”