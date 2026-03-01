Banglalink power opens new doors for youth and micro-entrepreneurs

The platform is being developed using a test and learn model ahead of its commercial launch.

It has been designed to empower users to become self-retailers and earn rewards by selling recharges in a few simple steps.

Through this platform, users can generate income without any setup investment, making it easily accessible to anyone, including youth, women and micro entrepreneurs.

The platform offers a seamless onboarding process, including digital KYC validation, real time commission tracking, and a transparent reward system.

These features are designed to ensure trust, simplicity, and convenience for users.