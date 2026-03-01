Banglalink power opens new doors for youth and micro-entrepreneurs
The country’s leading digital operator, Banglalink, has introduced Banglalink Power, a new social distribution platform that gives everyday users the opportunity to earn money by selling mobile recharges simply by using their smartphones, reports a press release.
Currently available in beta for Android users, the platform reflects Banglalink’s dedication to empowering people through innovation and community-based entrepreneurship.
The platform is being developed using a test and learn model ahead of its commercial launch.
It has been designed to empower users to become self-retailers and earn rewards by selling recharges in a few simple steps.
Through this platform, users can generate income without any setup investment, making it easily accessible to anyone, including youth, women and micro entrepreneurs.
The platform offers a seamless onboarding process, including digital KYC validation, real time commission tracking, and a transparent reward system.
These features are designed to ensure trust, simplicity, and convenience for users.
Since its beta launch, Banglalink Power has witnessed an overwhelming response, with a rapidly growing community of self-retailers joining the ecosystem in a short period of time.
This reflects the strong interest in flexible earning opportunities, as well as Banglalink’s dedication to empowering communities through connectivity and innovation.
Speaking about the platform, Muhammad Mehedi Hasan, sales and distribution director, Banglalink, said: “At Banglalink, we have always been dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities for our users through digital innovation. With Banglalink Power, we are committed to advancing financial empowerment and promoting community driven entrepreneurship, enabling more people to participate in Bangladesh’s rapidly growing digital economy.”
Android users can download the app from the Google Play Store.