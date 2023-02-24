Robi launches e-SIM

To avail of e-SIM, the customers will have to visit Robi Service Centre or apply online to complete the biometric verification.
Since e-SIM is virtual in nature, there is no concern of losing it, nor is there any need to open up one's smartphone to access it.
Not only that, but users can also save multiple e-SIMs on their phones, and access the e-SIM they need when required.
In case the QR code of the e-SIM gets deleted, users can download it as many times as needed.
Robi users with e-SIM-enabled handsets can use this highly secured smart technology.