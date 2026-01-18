Banglalink AppQuest AppLink Hackathon 2025 finale held
The grand finale of Banglalink’s AppQuest AppLink Hackathon 2025, an initiative aimed at empowering young developers and encouraging the creation of impactful mobile applications, was successfully held at Tiger’s Den, Banglalink headquarters in the capital’s Gulshan.
Banglalink, the country’s leading digital operator, organised the event in collaboration with hSenid Mobile Solutions Ltd. More than 30 teams from different universities across Bangladesh took part in the competition, showcasing creativity and technical expertise in addressing practical challenges.
Following rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges, three winning teams were announced and awarded a total of Tk 80,000 in prize money.
Fatema Tuz Zohra Moon and Hasibur Rahman Alif from the Islamic University of Technology emerged as champions, receiving Tk 50,000 for their innovative solution, which impressed the judges for its practical approach and potential real-world impact. The first runner-up received Tk 20,000, while the second runner-up was awarded Tk 10,000.
The hackathon provided a platform for students to develop digital solutions addressing real-world problems through technology. The event centered on AppLink, Banglalink’s digital services marketplace that connects local developers with millions of customers nationwide. The platform allows developers to publish and monetize mobile-based services while enabling customers to easily discover and purchase innovative applications.
Through this initiative, Banglalink and hSenid Mobile Solutions sought to create opportunities for young innovators to showcase their technical skills and entrepreneurial potential.\
The judging panel included industry experts from diverse backgrounds: Asad Mohammad Akber, Co-founder and Director of Qormotho; Muhammad Saeedul Alam, Co-founder and COO of biniyog.io; Quazi Sharequz Zaman, Head of Business Development at hSenid Mobile Solutions; Faisal Ahmed, Digital Platforms and Engineering Director at Banglalink Digital Communications; and Foej Ahmed, Head of Digital Revenues at Banglalink Digital Communications.
Addressing the event, Faisal Ahmed, Digital Platforms and Engineering Director at Banglalink Digital Communications, said, “The hackathon highlighted the depth of talent among young developers in Bangladesh, noting their fresh perspectives, practical thinking, and focus on impact-driven digital solutions.”
Echoing him, Quazi Sharequz Zaman, Head of Business Development at hSenid Mobile Solutions, said, “AppLink prioritizes promoting local talent and innovative consumer services, and that the AppQuest Hackathon offered a valuable platform for young minds to present solutions to social challenges.”