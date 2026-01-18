Banglalink AppQuest AppLink Hackathon 2025 finale held

Following rigorous evaluation by a distinguished panel of judges, three winning teams were announced and awarded a total of Tk 80,000 in prize money.

Fatema Tuz Zohra Moon and Hasibur Rahman Alif from the Islamic University of Technology emerged as champions, receiving Tk 50,000 for their innovative solution, which impressed the judges for its practical approach and potential real-world impact. The first runner-up received Tk 20,000, while the second runner-up was awarded Tk 10,000.

The hackathon provided a platform for students to develop digital solutions addressing real-world problems through technology. The event centered on AppLink, Banglalink’s digital services marketplace that connects local developers with millions of customers nationwide. The platform allows developers to publish and monetize mobile-based services while enabling customers to easily discover and purchase innovative applications.