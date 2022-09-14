upay signs agreement with KGDCL to facilitate bill payment

Emon Kalyan Dutta, chief sales and service officer of upay and Md Firoz Khan, the company secretary of KGDCL, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
KGDCL is a Bangladesh government-owned gas distribution company responsible for distributing gas in Chittagong district and the Chittagong Hill Tracts.
Among others, Goutam Chandra Kundu (general manager, planning & development), Aminur Rahman (general manager, marketing, south division), Md Rois Uddin Ahmed (general manager, IT & prepaid metering), Md Matiur Rahman (general manager, finance division), Md Khairul Hassan (general manager, accounts), Hasan Sohrab, (deputy general manager , IT department), KGDCL, and Rashedul Huque, assistant director, east cluster, Md Iftekharuzzaman Chowdhury, general manager, business sales, and Mohammad Mockbul Hosin Bhiuya, deputy general manager of upay were present at the signing ceremony held at the KDGCL head office in Chattogram.
Besides, Md Aman Ullah, senior executive vice president, Tunku Humayan Md Morshed, executive vice president, Arfanul Islam, first vice president, and Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury, first vice president of UCBL were also present at the program.
upay, a subsidiary of United Commercial Bank, launched its operation in March 2021.
upay customers enjoy a range of services, including fund transfer, utility bill payment, merchant payment, airtime recharge, traffic-fine payment, Indian visa fee payment, receiving inward remittances, salary and government social safety net, and other value-added financial services.