OPPO unveils flagship foldable smartphone - Find N2 Flip

As part of the partnership, the Find N2 Flip will be used by official UEFA Champions League photographers to capture the action of the game at close range along the sidelines, framing the inspiring and exciting moments. The best photos will then be shared in an OPPO Gallery on the UEFA Champions League website and the OPPO UEFA Champions League landing page.

In addition, the Find N2 Flip will also be displayed at OPPO’s booth at the UEFA Champions League Final in Istanbul, Turkey to showcase itself as the champion flip phone to more fans.

To celebrate the launch of Find N2 Flip, OPPO will also offer some surprise for users. Customers who buy the phone will have the chance to get an exclusive OPPO and UEFA Champions League gift and enter a raffle to win tickets to the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Final.

As the first Chinese brand to partner with the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will work closely with UEFA to bring more passion and inspiration to sports through its world-leading devices and technologies while helping fans witness, capture, and share the magic of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.