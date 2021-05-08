Energypac’s industrial park inaugurated in Gazipur

In a virtual event on 8 May, Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) inaugurated the Energypac Industrial Park on 18 acres of land at Sreepur, Gazipur.
Multiple EPGL products, like Steelpac, GLAD, and JAC will be manufactured in the park, said a news release.
So far, the project has employed 550 people. This state-of-the-art ‘Enerygypac Industrial Park’ houses a plant capable of testing a load of up to 1.5 MW and producing 500 generators of the GLAD brand.
Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the virtual event as the chief guest.
He said, “Energypac is gaining advantages against the world’s best competitors which creating employment opportunities nationwide.”
Chairing the event, EPGL’s managing director and chief executive officer Humayun Rashid said, “The Industrial Park will help us to strengthen the local manufacturing industry of automative and steel building.”
Senior officials including EPGL chairman Rabiul Alam, directors Enamul Haq Chowdhury, Nurul Aktar and Rezwanul Kabir, independent directors Mohammed Nurul Amin and Mikail Shipar, among others, also attended the virtual event.
Enerygypac plans to build a world-class electric DB box in the park that will be capable of testing a load of up to 3 MW and increase the capacity of the plant to produce 1000 GLAD generators.
The park also has an assembling plant for JAC vehicles, where 1200 vehicles can be assembled every year.
Enerygypac hopes to increase the capacity to 1500 and build a bus assembling plant and electric vehicles. The company has plans for manufacturing pre-engineering low-cost houses, nut-bolts, wear machines, and profile sheets.
Established in 1995, EPGL has been working to eradicate the deficit in Bangladesh’s power generation system and to improve the quality of the lives of its employees, along with the communities it serves.
Currently, EPGL is associated with Steelpac, G-Gas, FG Wilson, Perkins, JCB, JAC, GLAD, John Deere, Siemens, and many more, said the release.