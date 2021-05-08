Energypac’s industrial park inaugurated in Gazipur

In a virtual event on 8 May, Energypac Power Generation Limited (EPGL) inaugurated the Energypac Industrial Park on 18 acres of land at Sreepur, Gazipur.

Multiple EPGL products, like Steelpac, GLAD, and JAC will be manufactured in the park, said a news release.

So far, the project has employed 550 people. This state-of-the-art ‘Enerygypac Industrial Park’ houses a plant capable of testing a load of up to 1.5 MW and producing 500 generators of the GLAD brand.

Industries minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the virtual event as the chief guest.

He said, “Energypac is gaining advantages against the world’s best competitors which creating employment opportunities nationwide.”