OMODA & JAECOO targets annual million-unit sales; OMODA 4 rolls off
OMODA & JAECOO has officially launched its ambitious “From Million to Annual Million” strategy at the Chery International Business Summit (IBS) in Wuhu, China, reports a press release.
The event also marked the global rolling-off ceremony of the all-new OMODA 4, a move aimed at solidifying the brand’s footprint in the global new energy vehicle market.
The announcement comes on the heels of the brand surpassing the cumulative sales milestone of one million units within just three years.
According to the company, monthly sales have grown exponentially, rising from 10,000 units in March 2023 to over 60,000 units in March 2026. The brand currently operates in 69 markets worldwide.
Departing from traditional corporate launches, the event featured 16 owners from five continents walking the runway to share their personal journeys.
“Our growth is driven by the choices and passion of young people co-authoring this journey with us,” the company stated, emphasising their mission to co-create a lifestyle rather than just selling products.
The newly unveiled OMODA 4 is set to feature cutting-edge technology, including a Valet Parking Driver (VPD) and an AI Cabin.
Additionally, the JAECOO 5 was highlighted for its specialised features like the "pet-friendly eco cabin" and one-touch pet mode, catering to the diverse mobility needs of modern explorers.