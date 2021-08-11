Evaly gets three weeks to submit merchants' debt report

Following a meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday, commerce ministry's World Trade Organisation (WTO) cell director general Md Hafizul Rahman confirmed the development to the newsmen.
As per the decision, the authorities of Evaly are asked to submit reports of its overall debts to the customers and the merchants within seven days and three weeks respectively while it would get three to five more days to produce its total assets and debts before the ministry.
Hafizur Rahman said, "We will decide later on what action would be taken if they fail to do so. A total of 6,747 allegations have been filed against Evaly at the directorate of national consumer rights protection. Of them, 4,145 have been disposed of. The remaining 2,612 are waiting to be settled."
When asked about the decision of the commerce ministry, Evaly managing director Mohammad Rassel said, “At first, let the notice come to me. Then the comment will be given."