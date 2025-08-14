ICCL offering 50pc discount on event bookings for 1 year
International Convention Centre Limited (ICCL), Dhaka’s premier destination for corporate events, weddings, exhibitions, fairs, and social gatherings, is offering an exciting 50 per cent discount on venue bookings for one year till July, next year (T&C applied).
This special offer applies not only on the venue rental but also on LED lighting and sound systems, making ICCL the perfect choice for your next grand celebration or corporate event, reports a press release.
The best part of this grand offer is that once you make a booking, you'll have the flexibility to use the venue within any time in the next 12 months, giving you ample time to plan your event at your convenience.
Whether it’s a grand wedding, corporate seminar or social gathering, the venue you choose speaks volumes about your event. ICCL offers an exquisite, versatile space, perfect for any occasion.
Boasting over 14,000 square feet of beautifully designed spaces, ICCL’s two spacious halls, Sapphire and Emerald, can accommodate up to 800 guests in a round-table setup or 1,200 in theatre style, making it ideal for both small and large-scale events.
The venue is equipped with Stylux LED Screens, JBL Sound Systems, and Stylux Lighting, all set to create the perfect ambience for your events.
ICCL’s kitchen is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances, making it one of a kind in the country. Everything from processing and dishwashing is completely automated without any touch of hands, hence it is completely hygienic.
ICCL is recognised as the best convention hall in Dhaka, with a reputation for delivering exceptional experiences. The dedicated team at ICCL ensures every event is executed flawlessly, combining modern technology with outstanding service.
Speaking about the offer, Shameem Billah, chief operating officer of ICCL said, “At ICCL, we believe in providing exceptional value to our clients. This 50 per cent discount is our promise to ensure that every event is hosted at a premium setting at a pocket friendly price.”
“We are committed to delivering the highest standards in both service and facilities, and this offer makes our world-class venue even more accessible to everyone. We look forward to serving our clients by crafting unforgettable experiences,” he added.