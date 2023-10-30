City Bank reports 15pc growth in Q3 net profit

City Bank held its Earnings Disclosure event over digital platform announcing its Q3, 2023 results. Existing and potential investors from across the globe and researchers, analysts and many individuals involved in capital market joined the event.

The bank reported Tk. 379 crore consolidated profit after tax in 9 months, ie, January to September 2023, which shows a growth of 15 per cent from last year’s same period when the bank posted Tk. 331 crore profit after tax. Due to this result, consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at Tk. 3.09 against that of Tk. 2.70 during the same period of last year.