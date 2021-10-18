Fastest sold-out C series phone on Daraz, realme C21Y now available nationwide

TUV Rheinland certified C21Y is equipped with UniSOC T610 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and two color options - Cross Black and Cross Blue. This phone comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display and powerful Octa-core processor. This is one of the few phones certified by TÜV Rheinland, meaning that the quality of this phone is really high.
The phone is now available across the country. Smartphone users can now buy this phone from any outlet in the country. To find your nearest outlet, click - https://cutt.ly/realme_Brand_Shop
realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy. According to Canalys, realme became the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. realme has also become a top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to Counterpoint research.