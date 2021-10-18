Corporate

Fastest sold-out C series phone on Daraz, realme C21Y now available nationwide

Prothom Alo English Desk
Youth-centric brand realme has created another record as its recently-launched phone from their C series – realme C21Y – has become the fastest sold out phone on popular e-commerce platform Daraz. 3000 units of realme C21Y has been sold out within just 1 minute on Daraz.

realme has given its users an opportunity to buy C21Y at reduced price during the flash sale on Daraz that was held on 13 October. During the flash sale, people got the chance to buy this phone for BDT 11,490 only whereas its original price is BDT 12,490. Other than this, buyers who purchased C21Y during the flash sale enjoyed 12-month extended warranty, free internet offer from GP, Robi and Banglalink, got realme water bottle as a gift and could avail of 3-month EMI facility. The response during the flash sale was phenomenal as all the units were sold out in an instant.

TUV Rheinland certified C21Y is equipped with UniSOC T610 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and two color options - Cross Black and Cross Blue. This phone comes with a massive 5000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch display and powerful Octa-core processor. This is one of the few phones certified by TÜV Rheinland, meaning that the quality of this phone is really high.

The phone is now available across the country. Smartphone users can now buy this phone from any outlet in the country. To find your nearest outlet, click - https://cutt.ly/realme_Brand_Shop

realme is developing a diverse portfolio of 5G products with an aim to offer 100 million 5G phones in the next three years to the young users. Besides affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy. According to Canalys, realme became the top 1 smartphone maker in Bangladesh during Q2, 2021. realme has also become a top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to Counterpoint research.

