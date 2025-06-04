TECNO becomes title sponsor for Bangladesh vs Singapore AFC qualifier
Global smartphone brand TECNO has partnered with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) as the title sponsor of the AFC Asian Qualifier match between Bangladesh and Singapore, set for 10 June at the National Stadium, Dhaka.
This collaboration showcases TECNO’s commitment to supporting national sports and aligns perfectly with its bold brand spirit, “Stop At Nothing”, says a press release.
TECNO’s global football journey began in 2016 with Manchester City FC, marking a major milestone in the brand’s mission to connect fans worldwide through sport. Since then, TECNO has expanded its football partnerships by becoming the exclusive smartphone partner of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and is now the Official Global Supporter of AFC Club Competitions for the 2024–2025 season, including the AFC Champions League Elite, AFC Champions League Two, and the AFC Women’s Champions League.
In Bangladesh, TECNO has a strong history of supporting football, notably sponsoring the BFF U-17 National Championship in 2019, involving nearly 9,000 young players across the country, the press release adds.