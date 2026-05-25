BRAC Bank’s strong fundamentals power outstanding performance
BRAC Bank delivered strong financial performance in 2025, recording robust balance sheet growth and sustaining its momentum into the first quarter of 2026.
The Bank’s subsidiaries, particularly bKash Limited, also posted notable growth during the year, reflecting the strength and resilience of the broader BRAC Bank ecosystem, reports a press release.
This consistent performance has been driven by unwavering customer trust, strong governance, customer-centric product innovation, expanding digital capabilities, and a growing distribution network.
BRAC Bank’s values-based banking model continues to reinforce stakeholder confidence and strengthen its position as one of the country’s most trusted financial institutions.
The bank's financial and operational accomplishments for the year 2025 and Q1 ‘2026 and earnings were unveiled during a virtual earnings disclosure event on 21 May, 2026.
The event, broadcast live on social media, was attended by investment analysts, portfolio managers, and capital market experts from local and foreign markets who were the bank's stakeholders.
BRAC Bank’s Managing Director and CEO Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, and other senior officials presented the financial results, operational achievements, and strength of the bank and outlined the Bank’s strategic focus for the future. At the end of the disclosure event, a Q&A session was conducted.
Highlights of the bank’s performance in 2025:
Achieved a 57 per cent (year-over-year) growth in its Net Profit After-Tax (NPAT) on a consolidated basis.
The bank's consolidated financials, which include all its subsidiaries, showed an NPAT of Tk 2,251 crore in 2025, a significant increase from the Tk 1,432 crore reported in 2024.
The bank’s stand-alone 2025 NPAT was Tk 1,581 crore, representing a 30 per cent increase from the previous year's Tk 1,214 crore.
Consolidated Return on Equity (RoE) and Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 20.06 per cent and 1.52 per cent respectively.
Earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 9.12 on a consolidated basis in 2025 from Tk 6.18 in 2024.
The bank’s consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share raised to Tk 51.56 from Tk 39.38 compared to previous year.
Net cash flow per share (NOCFPS) on consolidation basis increased to Tk 72.72 in 2025 compared to Tk 54.14 in 2024.
BRAC Bank’s loan portfolio grew by 17 per cent YoY, compared to average industry growth of around 6 per cent.
The bank’s standalone total deposits grew by 29 per cent YoY; compared to average industry growth of around 12 per cent.
Total consolidated revenue increased by 33 per cent YoY in 2025, driven by higher net interest income resulting from loan growth, efficient fund management and higher non-funded income.
Total consolidated operating costs increased by 22 per cent compared to 2024 mainly driven by investment in people, technology and infrastructure to support its growth strategy.
The bank’s NPL (non-performing loans) improved to 2.27 per cent in 2025 from 2.63 per cent in 2024 driven by initiatives in underwriting, monitoring and recovery.
Highlights of the Bank’s performance in Q1 ‘2026:
Consolidated NPAT stood at Tk 696 crore, 43 per cent year-over-year growth compared to the same period last year.
Consolidated Return on equity (RoE) and Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 21.54 per cent and 1.70 per cent respectively;
Consolidated Earnings per share (EPS) increased to Tk 2.90 in Q1 ‘2026 compared to Tk 2.02 in the corresponding period of 2025.
The bank’s consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share raised to Tk 56.12 on 31 March 2026 from Tk 51.56 in December 2025.
BRAC Bank’s standalone total deposit grew by 3 per cent in Q1 ‘2026 compared to December 2025, showing strong alignment with its long-term growth strategy and customer confidence.
Total consolidated revenue increased by 27 per cent compared to Q1 ‘2025, driven by higher investment and non-funded income coupled with interest income.
The bank’s NPL ratio (non-performing loans) slightly moved up to 2.29 per cent in Q1 ‘2026 compared to 2.27 per cent in December 2025.
Regarding BRAC Bank's outstanding financial results, Managing Director and CEO, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, commented, “BRAC Bank’s record financial performance in 2025 and the strong momentum continuing into the first quarter of 2026 reflect the unwavering trust of our customers and stakeholders in our values-based banking model. Our consistent growth has been driven by prudent governance, customer-centric products, expanding digital capabilities, and a growing distribution network that continues to bring more people into our banking system.”
He added, “Over the years, BRAC Bank has earned recognition as a benchmark for governance, compliance, and sustainable banking in Bangladesh. We are deeply grateful to our Board of Directors for strategic guidance, Bangladesh Bank and other regulators for its continued policy support, and above all, our customers for the confidence and trust they place in us.”