BRAC Bank’s strong fundamentals power outstanding performance

BRAC Bank delivered strong financial performance in 2025, recording robust balance sheet growth and sustaining its momentum into the first quarter of 2026.

The Bank’s subsidiaries, particularly bKash Limited, also posted notable growth during the year, reflecting the strength and resilience of the broader BRAC Bank ecosystem, reports a press release.

This consistent performance has been driven by unwavering customer trust, strong governance, customer-centric product innovation, expanding digital capabilities, and a growing distribution network.

BRAC Bank’s values-based banking model continues to reinforce stakeholder confidence and strengthen its position as one of the country’s most trusted financial institutions.