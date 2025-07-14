Revoo rolls out monsoon offers on electric bikes for smart riders

Revoo Bangladesh, the leading electric motorcycle brand in Bangladesh, has launched its latest campaign, ‘Revoo Monsoon Offer,’ featuring complimentary gifts and deals on every Revoo electric bike purchase.

Running from 8 July to 15 August 15, the offer is available at all Revoo authorised dealer outlets across the country.

Under this campaign, with every purchase of any model of Revoo electric bikes, customers will receive a certified helmet, a durable and premium raincoat, a signature Revoo keyring, and one free service coupon, all with no additional costs.

Speaking of the campaign, Vane Ni, Executive Director, Revoo Bangladesh, shared, “With the monsoon campaign, we wanted to thank all our customers for trusting us. We hope that our riders ride responsibly but also feel supported in every season, especially during the challenging monsoon months.”