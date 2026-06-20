K-Goods Festa begins at JFP; Samsung offers cashback across consumer electronics lineups
“K-Goods Festa 2026,” a two-day celebration of Korean innovation and culture, is underway running at the East Court of Jamuna Future Park, reports a press release.
Jointly organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Bangladesh and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the event was graced by His Excellency Kim Ji-Joon, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, alongside Jungmin Jung, managing director of Samsung Bangladesh, Saad Bin Hasan, general manager, Mobile Business Division, Samsung Bangladesh and other officials from Samsung Bangladesh.
As one of the premier global brands participating in this cultural and commercial celebration, Samsung Bangladesh has elevated the visitor experience with product showcases and exclusive event-only rewards.
Walk-in consumers visiting the Samsung booth at the festival will receive special discount coupons.
These exclusive vouchers can be redeemed at designated retail outlets to unlock cashback offers on Samsung's wide range of products.
Walk-in customers looking to upgrade their experience at home can enjoy Tk 5,000 cashback on select consumer electronics products by presenting their festival coupons at Transcom Digital showrooms in Dhaka.
Meanwhile, mobile and tablet buyers will be eligible for instant cashback offers ranging from Tk 500 up to Tk 107,999 on select Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tabs.
These mobile offers can be exclusively cashed in at Samsung’s JFP branches, ensuring an instant gratification experience for festival-goers.
Beyond the commercial rewards, the Samsung booth also features an experience zone showcasing the brand’s latest "AI Living" ecosystem.
Visitors can get a firsthand look at the Samsung 85" Neo QLED TV with 8K AI Upscaling Pro.
For modern home management, Samsung is also showcasing its 9 KG Front Loading Washing Machine with AI Ecobubble, and country’s first French door refrigerator with built-in AI capability.
Running from 19–20 June, the festival is designed to fortify bilateral commercial ties while offering Bangladeshi consumers an immersive gateway to Korea's leading brands.
Visitors can look forward to a vibrant showcase spanning state-of-the-art electronics, premium cosmetics, skincare, lifestyle essentials, and authentic culinary experiences, alongside captivating cultural performances.