K-Goods Festa begins at JFP; Samsung offers cashback across consumer electronics lineups

As one of the premier global brands participating in this cultural and commercial celebration, Samsung Bangladesh has elevated the visitor experience with product showcases and exclusive event-only rewards.

Walk-in consumers visiting the Samsung booth at the festival will receive special discount coupons.

These exclusive vouchers can be redeemed at designated retail outlets to unlock cashback offers on Samsung's wide range of products.

Walk-in customers looking to upgrade their experience at home can enjoy Tk 5,000 cashback on select consumer electronics products by presenting their festival coupons at Transcom Digital showrooms in Dhaka.