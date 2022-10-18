Rakuten Viber launches ‘Cricket Superbot’ for T20 World Cup

The top 3 fans each from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, and India with the highest accumulated scores by the end of the tournament will win exciting rewards from Viber.
Users can also play virtual Cricket Games and score runs from the comfort of their own homes.
“We had such great success in our first Cricket Fiesta that doubling down this second year was an easy decision. Last year’s events were received by fans with great enthusiasm, so we’ve decided to make things bigger and better this year with the Cricket Superbot,” said David Tse, senior director for APAC at Rakuten Viber.
“It’s a great addition to our already stellar line-up of events and we look forward to celebrating this exciting tournament with the Cricket Channel this year, and hopefully, in the years to come,” he added.
Regarding the campaign, former Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga said, “I’ve never experienced anything like this from a messaging app before. I think that just shows how much they care about and take interest in their users’ passions. I hope that the fans will enjoy the games and activities they have laid out for them in the next month.”
Viber’s Cricket World Cup 2022 campaign also features other events like custom Lenses, sticker packs, cricket fixtures in the Cricket Vibes Channel, and Cricket Talks.