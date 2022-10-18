Rakuten Viber launches ‘Cricket Superbot’ for T20 World Cup

Rakuten Viber has launched ‘Cricket Superbot’, comprising fun games, live updates and prediction contests, on the occasion of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022.

The messaging app’s new Superbot is an automated feature that will be a part of the Cricket Vibes Channel.

One particular feature of the superbot, ‘Prediction’, will allow fans to guess how the entire game will take place from the toss to team scores and the match winner.