Lion Kallol marks new chapter with BSEZ facility launch

The facility, built on 3.3 hectares within Bangladesh SEZ Ltd, is a joint venture between Lion Corporation Japan and Kallol Limited, a subsidiary of Kallol Group of Companies.

It will produce a range of household products, including dishwashing soap and toothbrushes, tailored for local consumers.

Designed and constructed by Shimizu Corporation, the facility reflects a strong commitment to quality, sustainability and innovation.

Speaking at the opening, Go Ichitani, chairman of Lion Kallol Limited said, "We are pleased to open this new facility. It reflects our long-term commitment to Bangladesh and will help us provide high-quality products that meet the needs of local consumers."