Lion Kallol marks new chapter with BSEZ facility launch
Lion Kallol Limited has announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone (BSEZ), marking a key milestone in strengthening local manufacturing capabilities and expanding its presence in the Bangladeshi market, reports a press release.
The facility, built on 3.3 hectares within Bangladesh SEZ Ltd, is a joint venture between Lion Corporation Japan and Kallol Limited, a subsidiary of Kallol Group of Companies.
It will produce a range of household products, including dishwashing soap and toothbrushes, tailored for local consumers.
Designed and constructed by Shimizu Corporation, the facility reflects a strong commitment to quality, sustainability and innovation.
Speaking at the opening, Go Ichitani, chairman of Lion Kallol Limited said, "We are pleased to open this new facility. It reflects our long-term commitment to Bangladesh and will help us provide high-quality products that meet the needs of local consumers."
Ghulam Mostafa, managing director of Kallol Group of Companies added, "This facility is a major step for Kallol Group. It will create jobs and support local talent. Our partnership with Lion Corporation Japan also brings improved technology and higher quality standards to our products."
Additionally, Takashi Ochiai, director (Factory Operations) stated, "We are proud to begin operations at this modern facility. By combining efficient manufacturing with local expertise, we aim to produce reliable, high-quality household products and support industrial growth in Bangladesh."
The launch highlights growing international confidence in Bangladesh as an investment destination.
Despite evolving political dynamics, Japanese investment interest remains strong.
According to the Japan External Trade Organization, Bangladesh continues to attract sustained attention from Japanese businesses, reinforcing its position as a competitive and emerging manufacturing hub.
Lion Kallol Limited is a joint venture between Lion Corporation Japan and Kallol Limited, focused on delivering innovative and high-quality household and personal care products to consumers in Bangladesh.