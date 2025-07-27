Hossain Khaled appointed new chairman of City Bank
At the meeting of the Board of Directors of City Bank PLC held today, Sunday, Director Hossain Khaled was elected as the new Chairman of the bank.
Hossain Khaled is a sponsor director of City Bank. He has served as the Vice Chairman of the bank for seven years. Additionally, he is a member of the Board’s Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee. He also serves as the Chairman of the bank’s two subsidiaries namely City Brokerage Limited and City Hong Kong Limited.
Hossain Khaled is a former four-term serving President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), former Co-Chairman of the Bangladesh Better Business Forum, and the founding President of the Bangladesh Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).
He completed his BBA in Accounting from the University of Toledo in Ohio, USA, and obtained his MBA in International Banking from Texas A&M University.
His father, the late Mr. Anwar Hossain—founder of Anwar Group of Industries—is one of the key founding sponsor directors of City Bank, and served four times as its Chairman. Hossain Khaled is currently serving as the Group Managing Director of Anwar Group of Industries.