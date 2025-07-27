Hossain Khaled appointed new chairman of City Bank

Hossain Khaled is a former four-term serving President of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), former Co-Chairman of the Bangladesh Better Business Forum, and the founding President of the Bangladesh Chapter of the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO).

He completed his BBA in Accounting from the University of Toledo in Ohio, USA, and obtained his MBA in International Banking from Texas A&M University.

His father, the late Mr. Anwar Hossain—founder of Anwar Group of Industries—is one of the key founding sponsor directors of City Bank, and served four times as its Chairman. Hossain Khaled is currently serving as the Group Managing Director of Anwar Group of Industries.