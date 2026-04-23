Bata Group global CEO meets Bangladesh prime minister in Dhaka

Panos shared his perspective on Bangladesh’s evolving economic landscape, the growing opportunities within the footwear industry, and how Bata continues to play a meaningful role in this journey. He also highlighted ongoing and future investment plans in Bangladesh, along with the commitment to strengthening local capabilities and contributing to industrial growth.

The discussion also reflected Bata’s efforts beyond business, particularly initiatives for children through the Bata Children Program and how the brand aims to positively impact communities through responsible and inclusive initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by Elias Ahmed, finance director, and Malik Mehedi Kabir, human resources director of Bata Bangladesh. At Bata Bangladesh, there is continued dedication to serving the people of this country, bringing world-class comfort technology, meaningful innovation, and accessible products that truly make a difference in everyday lives.

Bata sincerely expresses gratitude to the prime minister for taking the time to meet and for his valuable support and encouragement.