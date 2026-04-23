Bata Group global CEO meets Bangladesh prime minister in Dhaka
In his first ever visit to Bangladesh, Panos Mytaros, global CEO of Bata Group, along with Faria Yasmin, managing director of Bata Bangladesh met with prime minister Tarique Rahman, and held a constructive and forward-looking discussion, reports a press release.
It was a great honour to meet the prime minister, and there was strong appreciation for his humility, vision, and leadership in shaping the country’s future. The prime minister appreciated Bata’s long-standing contribution to the economy and industry, encouraged further expansion of export potential, and ensured that he will be a part of Bata’s success story and journey, closely observing and supporting how Bata continues to progress in Bangladesh. His encouragement further reinforces the commitment to go even further.
Panos shared his perspective on Bangladesh’s evolving economic landscape, the growing opportunities within the footwear industry, and how Bata continues to play a meaningful role in this journey. He also highlighted ongoing and future investment plans in Bangladesh, along with the commitment to strengthening local capabilities and contributing to industrial growth.
The discussion also reflected Bata’s efforts beyond business, particularly initiatives for children through the Bata Children Program and how the brand aims to positively impact communities through responsible and inclusive initiatives.
The meeting was also attended by Elias Ahmed, finance director, and Malik Mehedi Kabir, human resources director of Bata Bangladesh. At Bata Bangladesh, there is continued dedication to serving the people of this country, bringing world-class comfort technology, meaningful innovation, and accessible products that truly make a difference in everyday lives.
Bata sincerely expresses gratitude to the prime minister for taking the time to meet and for his valuable support and encouragement.