Cleaning 100 mosques for millions of worshippers through ‘purity in cleanliness’ campaign

Beyond regular prayers, mosques remain active during Iftar and Sehri throughout Ramadan, further increasing the importance of maintaining cleanliness. Keeping long-term hygiene in mind, Lizol is providing each participating mosque with floor cleaning solutions sufficient for one year. Additionally, the company is distributing special Ramadan calendar boards and hygiene kit boxes to each mosque as part of the campaign.

Sabrin Maruf Tinni, head of marketing at Reckitt Bangladesh, said, “During the holy month of Ramadan, devoted worshippers spend more time in mosques in prayer and devotion. A clean environment enhances their comfort and concentration in worship. Keeping this in mind, we have undertaken mosque cleaning activities across the country. We will continue such initiatives in the future to create a positive impact in society.”

According to Lizol authorities, fostering a hygienic environment not only at home but also in social spaces is part of their sense of responsibility. The ‘Purity in Cleanliness’ initiative by Lizol, available in five variants in the market, reflects that social commitment.