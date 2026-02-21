Cleaning 100 mosques for millions of worshippers through ‘purity in cleanliness’ campaign
Cleanliness is regarded as a part of faith in Islam. A clean mosque environment uplifts the minds of worshippers. For the third consecutive year, popular disinfectant floor and surface cleaner brand Lizol has launched its special mosque cleaning campaign titled ‘Porichchonnatay Pobitrota’ (Purity in Cleanliness) during the holy month of Ramadan.
Through this initiative, Lizol has undertaken mosque cleaning activities aimed at creating a conducive environment for worship while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to public welfare, reports a press release.
Under the ‘Purity in Cleanliness’ initiative, special cleaning drives have been conducted in more than 100 mosques across the country, including Dhaka. The month-long campaign was inaugurated at the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram. Lizol’s dedicated team members, volunteers, and religious leaders are supporting the implementation of the initiative.
During Ramadan, the presence of worshippers in mosques increases significantly as people seek spiritual purification. While many mosques in Dhaka are carpeted, numerous mosques outside the capital still offer prayers on bare floors. Considering this reality, the initiative was undertaken to ensure a hygienic and clean environment, the company stated.
Beyond regular prayers, mosques remain active during Iftar and Sehri throughout Ramadan, further increasing the importance of maintaining cleanliness. Keeping long-term hygiene in mind, Lizol is providing each participating mosque with floor cleaning solutions sufficient for one year. Additionally, the company is distributing special Ramadan calendar boards and hygiene kit boxes to each mosque as part of the campaign.
Sabrin Maruf Tinni, head of marketing at Reckitt Bangladesh, said, “During the holy month of Ramadan, devoted worshippers spend more time in mosques in prayer and devotion. A clean environment enhances their comfort and concentration in worship. Keeping this in mind, we have undertaken mosque cleaning activities across the country. We will continue such initiatives in the future to create a positive impact in society.”
According to Lizol authorities, fostering a hygienic environment not only at home but also in social spaces is part of their sense of responsibility. The ‘Purity in Cleanliness’ initiative by Lizol, available in five variants in the market, reflects that social commitment.