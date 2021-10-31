Gadget & Gear brings iPhone 13 to Bangladeshi market

Famous food vlogger Rafsan, Gadget & Gear's managing director Nure Alam Shimu, chairman Jahangir Alam Sacchu, and director Md Ahsan Kabir Chowdhury, public speaker Don Samdani and Jamuna Groups director Md. Alamgir Alam graced the occasion with their presence.
On this occasion, Gadget & Gear's MD Nure Alam Shimu said, “All the models of iPhone 13 will be available in G&G stores, from 29 October. With every purchase of iPhone 13, customers will get up to 24 months’ 0 per cent EMI facility, up to Tk 10,000 cashback, or G&G exclusive gift & trade-in option.”
He also added, "All iPhones are BTRC approved with 1-year official warranty."
Apple's newest flagship iPhones are iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The storage capacity starts from 128 GB and goes up to 1 TB at the high end.