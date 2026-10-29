Sanjoy brings his world cup energy to Bangladesh with TECNO SAFE Championship 2026

“Performing on the FIFA World Cup stage was a special moment for me, but performing in front of my own people in Bangladesh means something different. I'm really looking forward to sharing that energy with everyone at the TECNO SAFF Championship. A big thanks to TECNO for bringing me here and making this possible,” said Sanjoy.

Speaking on behalf of TECNO Bangladesh, Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, said, “Sanjoy has taken his music to the world while staying connected to his Bangladeshi roots. We're happy to bring him here for the TECNO SAFF Championship. Football and music have a way of bringing people together, and we want the opening night to be something fans will remember.”