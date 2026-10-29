Sanjoy brings his world cup energy to Bangladesh with TECNO SAFE Championship 2026
From the FIFA World Cup stage to a homecoming in Bangladesh, Sanjoy 's journey is coming full circle. The Bangladeshi-American DJ and music producer is heading to Dhaka this November, with TECNO bringing him to perform at the opening ceremony of the TECNO SAFF Championship Bangladesh 2026 on 5 November, reports a press release.
Sanjoy shared the news through a special video message, announcing that he will be joining TECNO as its Special Guest Performer. His appearance follows his performance of “Siir Siir” at the FIFA World Cup, where he proudly represented his Bangladeshi heritage by wearing a jacket featuring the Royal Bengal Tiger.
“Performing on the FIFA World Cup stage was a special moment for me, but performing in front of my own people in Bangladesh means something different. I'm really looking forward to sharing that energy with everyone at the TECNO SAFF Championship. A big thanks to TECNO for bringing me here and making this possible,” said Sanjoy.
Speaking on behalf of TECNO Bangladesh, Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Limited, said, “Sanjoy has taken his music to the world while staying connected to his Bangladeshi roots. We're happy to bring him here for the TECNO SAFF Championship. Football and music have a way of bringing people together, and we want the opening night to be something fans will remember.”
ceremony, bringing his international music experience to a home crowd as South Asian football returns to Bangladesh.
TECNO SAFF Championship Bangladesh 2026 will take place from 5 to 17 November, featuring national teams from across South Asia.