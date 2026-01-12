Tutti Twist turns the city pink with bubble and chill campaign
Tutti Twist successfully concluded its vibrant Bubble and Chill consumer engagement campaign with an official prize handover ceremony held at the City Group Head Office in Dhaka, reports a press release.
The campaign was designed to bring playful breaks into everyday life by taking Tutti Twist directly to consumers through on-ground engagement. As part of the activation, 6,000 pink Tutti Twist balloons were distributed across five key locations in Dhaka, creating instant excitement and visibility.
The campaign also featured popular influencers, helping amplify its fun, energetic spirit both on-ground and online. In total, over a thousand participants actively took part in the campaign.
The campaign came to a joyful close as the winner Zerin Tasnim visited City Group’s Head Office to receive her prize. After filling the city with pink balloons and playful energy, Tutti Twist turned the bubbles into the chill, rewarding the winner with an unforgettable trip to Cox’s Bazar, along with a gift hamper packed with Tutti Twist candy and chewing gum, making the celebration as fun and exciting as the campaign itself.
The prize handover ceremony was attended by senior representatives from City Group and Speech Bubble Communications. From City Group, attendees included Abu Jafar Md Nayeem, director of confectionery, Kazi Mamunur Rashid, DGM of confectionery, and Md Abdulla Al Mamun Fahim, brand manager of Confectionery.
Representing Speech Bubble Communications were Toufiqul Alam, chief executive officer, Asif Mahmud, assistant director of events and activations, with Walid Bin Karim, assistant director of brand operations.
Speaking at the event, Abu Jafar Md Nayeem, director of confectionery at City Group said, “At City Group, quality is always our top priority. Tutti Twist is made with utmost care to deliver fun, flavor, and freshness in every bite. Through campaigns like this, we aim to connect more closely with our consumers while continuing to bring new, exciting flavors and innovative products in the future.”
With its colorful execution and strong consumer participation, the Bubble and Chill campaign reinforced Tutti Twist’s promise of turning everyday moments into joyful, playful experiences.