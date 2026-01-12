Tutti Twist turns the city pink with bubble and chill campaign

Tutti Twist successfully concluded its vibrant Bubble and Chill consumer engagement campaign with an official prize handover ceremony held at the City Group Head Office in Dhaka, reports a press release.

The campaign was designed to bring playful breaks into everyday life by taking Tutti Twist directly to consumers through on-ground engagement. As part of the activation, 6,000 pink Tutti Twist balloons were distributed across five key locations in Dhaka, creating instant excitement and visibility.