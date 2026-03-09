Chattogram’s top 16 brands participated in “bKash Futsal Carnival 2026”
To strengthen mutual relationships, bKash organised the “bKash Futsal Carnival 2026” in a festive and competitive atmosphere with 16 top brands of Chattogram, reports a press release.
Held at the Sicho Arena’s football ground in the port city, the carnival featured participation from Asian Group, Shoilpik, Section Seven Group, 7 Dayz, Metropolitan Hospital, Westwood, Sonnet Group, Radisson Blu, Nahar Agro, Kishwan Group, Sicho Arena, Shajinaz Hospital, Utshab Super Market, Home Recipe, Clifton Group and Apollo Imperial Hospital.
Asian Group emerged as the champion, while Utshab Super Market became the runner-up.
The event enabled employees of the participating organisations to strengthen mutual relationships and communication through engaging sporting activities.
Beyond regular interactions, bKash also gained the opportunity to deepen its relationship with its merchant partners.
After the conclusion of final match, bKash’s Chief Commercial Officer Ali Ahmmed handed over trophies to the champion and other winning teams.