Mir Ceramic launches premium tiles brand CLIO in Bangladesh
Mir Ceramic Limited has entered a new phase in Bangladesh’s ceramic industry with the launch of its premium tiles brand, CLIO, positioning it as a symbol of sophistication and modern living. Guided by decades of trust and the philosophy “Be with the Best,” CLIO debuts with the tagline “The Ceramic of Modern Living,” reports a press release.
The brand was officially launched at a grand ceremony held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka recently. The event was graced by the presence of Mir Ceramic Limited’s Managing Director Mir Nasir Hossain, deputy Managing Director Ruslan Nasir, director Mahreen Nasir, and Executive Director Md Anisur Rahman.
The chief guest of the programme was Md Khalequezzaman Choudhury, chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, and a Fellow Member of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (FIEB).
The list of special guests included Emeritus Professor M Shamim Z Bosunia, Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) President Moynul Islam, and Chief Architect at the Department of Architecture, Ministry of Housing and Public Works Md Asifur Rahman Bhuiyan.
According to Mir Ceramic Limited, CLIO aims to redefine conventional concepts of interior design by offering timeless, contemporary tile solutions that reflect creativity and confidence in modern lifestyles.
The event began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an. Subsequently, the Executive Director of Mir Ceramic Limited delivered the inaugural speech, followed by speeches from the managing director, the deputy managing director, as well as the chief guest and special guests.
As a special attraction of the evening, the official unveiling of CLIO- including its logo and products-was carried out through a laser show. The programme concluded with a musical performance by popular singer Dilshad Nahar Kona.
With the launch of CLIO, Mir Ceramic Limited reaffirmed its commitment to delivering innovative, aesthetically refined, and globally inspired ceramic solutions to Bangladeshi consumers.