Mir Ceramic launches premium tiles brand CLIO in Bangladesh

Mir Ceramic Limited has entered a new phase in Bangladesh’s ceramic industry with the launch of its premium tiles brand, CLIO, positioning it as a symbol of sophistication and modern living. Guided by decades of trust and the philosophy “Be with the Best,” CLIO debuts with the tagline “The Ceramic of Modern Living,” reports a press release.

The brand was officially launched at a grand ceremony held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka recently. The event was graced by the presence of Mir Ceramic Limited’s Managing Director Mir Nasir Hossain, deputy Managing Director Ruslan Nasir, director Mahreen Nasir, and Executive Director Md Anisur Rahman.