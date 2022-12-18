Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter, investor says

Jared Birchall, the managing director of Elon Musk's family office reached out to potential investors this week, news platform Semafor reported on Friday, citing two people familiar with the fundraising effort.
Twitter and Musk did not respond to Reuters requests for comments.
Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to policing tweets, hitting revenues and its ability to pay interest on the USD 13 billion debt that Musk took on to buy the social media company.
Musk sold another USD 3.6 billion worth of shares in Tesla earlier this week, making it nearly USD 40 billion worth of shares in the electric-vehicle company sold this year.
Tesla shares on Friday posted their worst weekly loss since March 2020, with investors increasingly concerned about Musk being distracted by Twitter and the slowing global economy.