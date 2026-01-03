Tesla loses EV crown to China's BYD in 2025 as sales slip

Tesla's sales fell in 2025, the company reported Friday, ceding its position as the world's biggest electric vehicle maker for the year to Chinese auto giant BYD.

The American company led by Elon Musk logged 418,227 deliveries in the final three months of the year, taking its full-year sales figure to around 1.64 million EVs.

This marked a drop in sales of more than eight per cent compared with 2024.

A day prior, BYD said that it sold 2.26 million EVs last year.