Activists team up with workers to protest against Amazon

An international group of climate activists have joined hands with warehouse workers to launch an online campaign called “Make Amazon Pay”, demanding that the e-commerce giant reduce carbon footprint and respect worker’s right to ask for better payments.

The coalition include Aapti Institute in India, All India IT and ITeS Employees’ Union, Amazon Employees for Climate Justice, Progressive International and UNI Global Union, among others.

Launched on Black Friday, the coalition has demanded that Amazon change its policies and governments change their laws to improve the workplace “by raising workers’ pay in all Amazon warehouses in line with the increasing wealth of the corporation, including hazard pay and premium pay for peak times.”