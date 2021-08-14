Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm ABG for $2.5b

German sportswear giant Adidas said it has agreed to sell its ailing Reebok unit to the US company Authentic Brands Group in a deal worth 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion).

Adidas bought Reebok in 2006 but announced that it would offload the brand in February this year after struggling to lift the brand's fortunes.

The intended sale was announced as part of the Bavarian group's five-year turnaround plan to increase revenues and profitability.