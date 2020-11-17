Amazon apologises after saying Northern Ireland not part of the UK

Amazon has said sorry after mistakenly telling a customer in the Northern Ireland that he was not in the United Kingdom, triggering ridicule on social media.

Chris Jones, from Ballyclare in County Antrim, who was told by Amazon’s customer support account on Twitter that he was not in the UK, said in a tweet on Sunday: “Got it sorted, finally. A very nice man from Amazon phoned to apologise and switch the territory on my account from ROI (Republic of Ireland) to UK. That’s all they had to do.”

It all started after Jones struggled to watch England’s rugby match against Georgia, which was being aired on Amazon Prime Video on Saturday.

When he reached Amazon’s customer support account on Twitter to find out why he was blocked, it cited geographical reasons.