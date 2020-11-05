Ant Group’s shock IPO suspension hammers Alibaba shares

China’s shock, last-minute decision to suspend the record-breaking IPO of fintech giant Ant Group hammered shares of founder Jack Ma’s e-commerce titan Alibaba on Wednesday and left investors reeling.

Shanghai’s stock exchange announced the decision late Tuesday, less than 48 hours before shares were to begin trading and a day after Ma was summoned by regulators amid growing official pushback against the company.

The move was quickly interpreted as a signal from the nation’s communist leaders that they were uncomfortable with the enormous influence of Ant Group, which has helped revolutionise commerce and personal finance in China but eroded the power of state financial institutions.

“The Party has once again reminded all private entrepreneurs that no matter how rich and successful you are it can pull the rug out from under your feet at any time,” China-watcher Bill Bishop wrote in his daily Sinocism newsletter.