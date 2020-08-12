Apple, Amazon, Facebook join battle against Trump's visa restrictions

Technology giants including Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft and Twitter have lended support to a lawsuit challenging US president Donald Trump's suspension of new visas for temporary foreign workers.

The new visa restrictions could adversely affect how the US economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, the companies said in an amicus brief filed on Monday, The Verge reported.

"The President's suspension of nonimmigrant visa programs, supposedly to ‘protect' American workers, actually harms those workers, their employers, and the economy," the amicus reads.