Apple CEO refused meeting to acquire Tesla dirt cheap: Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that he offered Apple CEO Tim Cook to sell his electric car company at one-tenth of its current value during its struggling period in 2017 but Cook refused to meet him.

Those were the “darkest days” for Tesla Model 3, Musk admitted in a tweet, and he wanted to sell the company off.

“During the darkest days of the Model 3 programme, I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting,” Musk said in a tweet.

Apple was yet to comment on his tweet.

Musk’s tweet came as reports resurfaced that Apple is planning to introduce its first electric, autonomous car in 2024.