Battery-powered face mask seeks to fight COVID and foggy glasses

Reuters
Seoul
Battery-powered face mask seeks to fight COVID and foggy glasses

A South Korean company has invented a battery-powered filtered face mask designed to reduce annoying problems associated with conventional designs, such as breathing difficulties and fogged-up glasses.

LG Electronics' PuriCare Wearable, which comes in one size and weighs as much as a pair of ski goggles, features two fans and high-efficiency particle air filters that clean air coming in and exhaled breath going out.

As authorities increasingly urge the public use of face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, manufacturers have turned their attention to making such gear more comfortable without compromising safety.

Advertisement

Among problems mask wearers face are breathing difficulties and fogged-up glasses as the warm breath escapes from the top of the mask toward the eyes.

The mask comes with a case that charges the battery and disinfects the mask with UV light.

"Breathing is the biggest concern when it comes to wearing a face mask and disposable masks come with a huge environment cost," Choi Yoon-hee, a senior official at LG Electronics' air solution product team, told Reuters.

Advertisement

The mask comes with a case that charges the battery and disinfects the mask with UV light.

The device will be available in the fourth quarter in select markets. LG is yet to set a price.

LG said the mask has a battery life of about eight hours on low-power settings and two hours on its highest setting.

More News

Apple ‘deserves scrutiny’ over App Store rules: Facebook CEO

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Facebook Inc`s annual F8 developers conference in San Jose

TikTok joins EU code of conduct against online hate speech

A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken 6 January 2020.

Huawei will invest in chip arm Hisilicon despite US ban: CEO

The Huawei logo is seen at a bus stop in Mexico City, Mexico on 22 February 2019. Reuters File Photo

Apple commits to freedom of information and expression in human rights policy

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019.