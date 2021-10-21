Consumer goods giant Unilever warns on high inflation

“We have and will continue to respond across our categories and markets, taking appropriate pricing action and implementing a range of productivity measures to offset increased costs,” he added in a Unilever trading update.
The world is experiencing strong inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns amid supply constraints and strong demand.
Costs of raw materials and energy are surging, while a number of sectors are impacted additionally by a need to pay higher wages as they struggle to find staff.
Unilever, whose products include Magnum ice-cream, Cif surface cleaner and Dove soap, said its sales jumped 4.0 per cent to 13.5 billion euros ($15.7 billion) in the third quarter.
“The group has been raising prices to defend its margins against a panoply of higher costs... but at some cost to sales volumes in the quarter” to the end of September, noted Steve Clayton, fund manager at Hargreaves Lansdown.