TikTok to partner with TalkShopLive for US live shopping

TikTok is due to enter a partnership with Los Angeles-based TalkShopLive to launch its live shopping platform in North America by outsourcing its operation, the Financial Times reported on Saturday citing two people familiar with the operations.

The companies are still finalizing the arrangements, the FT report said, adding that no contracts have been signed so far.

TikTok did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment while a representative for TalkShopLive declined to comment.