‘Cyber Rodeo’ bash fetes new Tesla plant in Texas

Electric car lovers are flocking to Austin for an enormous party Thursday celebrating a new Tesla “gigafactory” in Texas the size of 100 professional soccer fields.

Online buzz has swelled ever since Tesla’s colorful but controversial founder and chief executive Elon Musk tweeted word of the event, with reports of perhaps as many as 15,000 guests taking part in the official plant opening.

Tesla owners posted plans for cross country road trips, while others urged the uninvited to just show up and find a way inside.

The company has remained mum about details of the extravaganza, but rumors abound, including reports of an open bar and concert at Tesla’s 74-acre home in Texas.