Don’t treat us as political football, TikTok tells Australian panel

Short video-sharing platform TikTok, which has just got some reprieve in the US market after a deal with Oracle and Walmart, told an Australian Senate committee in its written submission that it accepts the scrutiny and embraces the challenge of providing more transparency and accountability.

Participating in the Senate Select Committee’s consultation process as part of the inquiry into and report on the risks posed by foreign interference through social media, TikTok also said that it has received more scrutiny due to the company’s origins.

However, the short video sharing platform, owned by Chinese unicorn Bytedance, said that with its success comes with “responsibility and accountability”.