Nissan posts $4.5b annual net loss, to cut 20,000 jobs

Japan's Nissan posted an annual net loss of $4.5 billion on Tuesday while saying it plans to cut 15 per cent of its global workforce and warning about the possible impact of US tariffs.

The heavily indebted carmaker, whose mooted merger with Honda collapsed this year, is slashing production as part of its expensive business turnaround plan.

"Nissan must prioritise self-improvement with greater urgency and speed," CEO Ivan Espinosa told reporters.

"The reality is clear. We have a very high cost structure. To complicate matters further, the global market environment is volatile and unpredictable, making planning and investment increasingly challenging."

Nissan reported a net loss of 671 billion yen ($4.5 billion) for the financial year to March 2025.