Republican National Committee sues Google over email spam filters

The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc’s Google on Friday for allegedly sending its emails to users’ spam folders.

The US political committee accuses the tech giant of “discriminating” against it by “throttling its email messages because of the RNC’s political affiliation and views,” according to a lawsuit filed in US District Court in California.

“Google has relegated millions of RNC emails en masse to potential donors’ and supporters’ spam folders during pivotal points in election fundraising and community building,” the RNC said in the lawsuit.