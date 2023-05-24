'Crypto giant Binance commingled customer funds and company revenue'

Reuters found no evidence that Binance client monies were lost or taken.

SEC chair Gary Gensler has said that many crypto exchanges offering securities to US customers are not complying with laws requiring registered broker-dealers to safeguard client money by separating it from corporate assets. “Their business models tend to be built on taking customer funds, commingling it,” he told an event in May. The SEC has this year launched a crackdown on a string of crypto firms, but has not targeted Binance with any direct enforcement action.

Binance allowed US customers to trade on its platform from 2019 to this year despite publicly claiming to restrict access to Americans, the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged in a complaint against the exchange in March. Binance responded in a blog that it blocks US users.

In a statement to Reuters, Binance denied mixing customer deposits and company funds. “These accounts were not used to accept user deposits; they were used to facilitate user purchases” of crypto, said spokesperson Brad Jaffe. “There was no commingling at any time because these are 100 per cent corporate funds.” When users sent money to the account, he said, they were not depositing funds but buying the exchange’s bespoke dollar-linked crypto-token, BUSD. This process was “exactly the same thing as buying a product from Amazon,” Jaffe said.

The former US regulators told Reuters that Binance’s explanation was undermined by the exchange’s own previous representations to customers that the transfers were deposits. From late 2020 and throughout 2021, Binance’s website told customers their dollar transfers were “deposits” that would be “credited” to their trading accounts in the form of BUSD. Customers were told they could “withdraw” their deposits as dollars. These representations created the expectation that clients’ funds would be safeguarded in the same way as traditional cash deposits, the former regulators said.

“These representations have to be crystal clear at all times,” said Stark, the former SEC official.