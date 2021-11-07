Elon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock

Another zany tweet or a real question? Elon Musk polled his more than 62 million Twitter followers Saturday about whether he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla shares, insisting he would do as voters say.

The over-the-top electric car maker’s query follows a proposal by Congressional Democrats to tax the super-wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold.

“Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10 per cent of my Tesla stock,” Musk wrote, asking followers whether they agree “yes” or “no.”

“I will abide by the results of this poll, whichever way it goes,” the multi-billionaire said.