Elon Musk asks Twitter if he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock

Around 7:00 pm (2300 GMT), nearly 53 per cent had voted in favour of selling.
Musk owned about 17 per cent of Tesla’s outstanding shares as of 30 June, currently worth $208.37 billion, according to Bloomberg. The entrepreneur was also awarded a large package of stock options and convertible shares as compensation.
Taking into account his stakes in his other companies such as neurotechnology firm Neuralink and especially SpaceX, Musk is in theory the richest man in the world, with an estimated fortune of some $338 billion, according to Bloomberg.
“Note, I do not take a cash salary or bonus from anywhere,” Musk tweeted.
“I only have stock, thus the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”