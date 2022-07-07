Elon Musk had twins last year with one of his top executives - Business Insider

Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, had twins in November of 2021, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

In April, Musk and Zilis filed a petition to change the name of the twins to “have their father’s last name” and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name, the report said, citing court documents.

A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the report added.