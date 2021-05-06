Epic CEO asked Tim Cook to ‘make iOS an open platform’ in 2015

As the legal battle between Apple and Epic Games began in the US this week, new details have emerged, revealing that Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to open its iPhones to other app stores as early as 2015.

Under the subject line “iOS as an open platform,” Sweeney emailed Cook directly to make the case for allowing other app stores to distribute software on iOS, reports The Verge.

“The App Store has done much good for the industry, but it doesn’t seem tenable for Apple to be the sole arbiter of expression and commerce over an app platform approaching a billion users,” read the email that was made public during the trial.

Sweeney asked to “separate iOS App Store curation from compliance review and app distribution,” suggesting that Apple could maintain its security features across the platform.