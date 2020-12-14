Ericsson claims Samsung violated contractual commitments on 5G

Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has accused Samsung of violating contractual commitments by failing to adhere to various licensing patent agreements ranging from 2G to 5G.

In a lawsuit filed at District Court in Texas in the US, Ericsson alleged that the South Korean tech giant failed to adhere to the fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms and conditions.

Samsung’s FRAND commitment is a contract between Samsung and European Telecommunications Standards Institute, Ericsson claimed in the complaint.

“The application of the FRAND commitment in this instance is in relation to various global cross-licences that cover both parties’ patents for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G cellular standards,” reports ZDNet.

“Samsung’s breach has caused Ericsson to suffer actual damages, such as Ericsson’s costs and expenses in pursuing futile negotiations with Samsung in an amount to be determined at trial. In addition, Ericsson is further entitled to obtain specific performance under French law,” the lawsuit read.