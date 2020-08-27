Experts call US ban against TikTok as wake-up call

Some experienced US lawyers predict that TikTok hardly has the opportunity to win the lawsuit that the company has filed over the US government’s executive order of banning any transaction with its parent company ByteDance, but the move is not unnecessary.

“We cannot at this point predict the outcome of the litigation with certainty, a US court will be reluctant to rule against the President on an issue of national security,” Dan Roules, the managing partner of the Shanghai Office of Squire Patton Boggs, told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

Roules is a business lawyer who focuses on helping Chinese companies understand and cope with legal, political, and other issues while investing abroad. He has spent his entire career at Squire Patton Boggs, one of the 30 largest law firms in the world.