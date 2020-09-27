Facebook gets reprieve from Apple on live events cut

Facebook said Friday it struck a deal in which Apple agreed to temporarily forgo its cut of revenue from paid events at the leading social network to help pandemic-hit performers earn money during the pandemic.

The social network had asked Apple to skip its usual 30 percent cut of transactions in mobile apps prior to enable the Facebook Live streaming to be used to create, promote and host paid events from concerts and theatrical performances to yoga classes and cooking lessons.

Apple agreed to a respite through the end of the year “after which struggling businesses will have to, yet again, pay Apple the full 30 per cent App Store tax,” Facebook spokesman Joe Osborne said in response to an AFP inquiry.